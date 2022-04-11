x
World Series

MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies

MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.

HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof.

The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.

The first pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. Central time

The Astros lead the series 3-2 after a 3-2 win Thursday night in Philadelphia which saw pitcher Justin Verlander get his first World Series victory as a starting pitcher.

