HOUSTON — Happy belated birthday, Juan Soto.

Let's get that out of the way, because we're happy for the 21-year-old World Series Champion. Yes, it came at the expense of the Houston Astros' loss, but let's be good sports, right?

If you watched the World Series, you'll know that Soto turned 21 during Game 3 of the series. That's because Joe Buck said it over and over and over and over and over. And he repeated Soto's age multiple times during every game that followed.

In Washington, they probably loved it. But in Houston, where embattled Astros fans were expecting a big win, they'd had enough.

In fact, "Juan Soto is 21" was a trending topic overnight on Houston Twitter — chock full of Joe Buck memes and jokes.

Let's take a look at a few, so at least we can have a giggle to help treat the sting of last night's World Series loss:

