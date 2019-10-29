Editor's note: The above video from Oct. 20, 2019 shows fans rushing to snatch up AL Championship gear at Academy.

Heads up, Houston Astros fans!

If the 'Stros win Game 6 of the World Series, Academy and Dick's Sporting Goods will have extended store hours for all your championship merch.

All Houston-area Dick's locations, and some in our surrounding cities, will re-open immediately after the conclusion of Game 6 Tuesday — pending an Astros win. The stores will then close and reopen for more sales beginning at 7 a.m.

Academy stores will also reopen following a Tuesday night World Series Astros win. In 2017, stores had the gear in stock but were not allowed to open the boxes containing the merchandise until the conclusion of the series-deciding game.

Academy tells KHOU 11 News that, like last time, they'll stay open until they are sold out. After the 2017 World Series win, Houston-area Academy stores will open until about 4 a.m.

Lexi Hazlett at KENS contributed to this report.

