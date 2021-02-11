Houston, Atlanta senior living centers make a sweet bet on World Series

Two sister centers under Brookdale Senior Living are prepping their tables as the Astros and Braves swing for the championship ring.

HOUSTON — A lot is on the line as the Astros and Braves prepare for Game 6 of the World Series. On top of the other wagers between Houston and Atlanta residents, two senior living centers are shaking hands in hopes of a sweet victory.

Brookdale Galleria in Houston is home to a few hardcore Astros fans. They’re supporting the team strongly enough to make a bet with their sister senior community in Atlanta, Brookdale Chambrel Roswell.

If the Astros win the World Series, the Atlanta center will send Georgia pecan pies to the Houston center. If the Braves take the trophy, then the Brooksdale Galleria will ship some Texas pecan pies to Atlanta. Of course, the pies will come with a huge side of bragging rights.

The Houston senior center is so confident in the Astros, their Dining Director already has his plate out for his Georgia pie!

Let them eat pie!? We here at Brookdale Galleria have a friendly wager between our sister community, Brookdale Chambrel... Posted by Brookdale Galleria on Wednesday, October 27, 2021