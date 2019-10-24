HOUSTON — Astros fans are usually in a hurry to get inside Minute Maid Park to grab a hot dog and beer before the games get underway.

But some can't resist stopping to take photos with the Houston Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit.

They've really upped their game for the World Series

The horses are sporting orange and blue for the home team.

Smash, arguably the most popular equine officer, even has his own Astros jersey and cap.

Other horses have Astros tattoos, orange and blue ribbons, even rally towels. One of them is even named Astro.

It's not all horseplay though. The Mounted Patrol Unit has a serious job to do as they keep the crowd safe. Thanks guys!

Photos: HPD Mounted Patrol horsing around at World Series The Houston Mounted Patrol Unit is showing its Astros spirit at Minute Maid Park. Smash even has his own Astros t-shirt and cap.

