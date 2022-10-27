'I feel like I’m home' | Yuli Gurriel talks about how Houston has embraced him

The Astros' first baseman is a big part of the Astros' current postseason streak.

HOUSTON — Nicknamed ‘La Piña,’ Astros' slugging first baseman Yuli Gurriel has found a home in Houston.

Gurriel has been a big part of the Astros' playoff streak since he joined the team in 2017, from their World Series win against the Dodgers during his first year with the club to this year’s World Series matchup against Philadelphia.

He and his younger brother, Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., defected from Cuba in 2016. Lourdes now plays for Toronto, while Yuli has become a star with the Astros.

Talking to KHOU 11’s Daniel Gotera Thursday, Gurriel said Houston was very welcoming.

“From when I arrived, I felt the admiration from the fans, the support. I feel like I’m home,” Gotera tweeted, translating Gurriel.

And part of home is with him here in Houston. Gurriel says he notices more and more fans from his home country in the stands.

“Almost every game, I see a group of Cuban fans and when I go out, I see them too," said Gurriel. "I'm pretty proud of that.”

In seven seasons with the Astros, Gurriel has hit .284 with 94 home runs and 435 RBIs. With a .319 average in 2021, Gurriel won the American League batting title. And he’s been tearing it up this postseason, hitting .367 with two home runs.

In his six seasons in the Major Leagues, Gurriel hasn't had a season that didn't include at least a trip to the ALCS. It's something he doesn't take for granted.

