HOUSTON — Brandon del Castillo, now known as “Astrodamus,” correctly predicted — some details included — Games 4 and 5.
And now he has a prediction for Game 6: the Astros will win it all!
Castillo, who goes by @Bballlawyer on Twitter, is one of the hosts of the show “Talking ‘Stros.”
Check out his tweets from BEFORE Games 4 and 5:
Those proved to be true. And now look at his tweet before tonight’s Game 6:
That’s right, the Astros will take it all. No Game 7 needed.
The Astrodamus was right before, let’s hope he’s right again!
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Bud Light sends fan who took home run to the stomach to Game 6 in Houston
- J.J. Watt sends 'good luck' gift to Jose Altuve ahead of Game 6
- Vegas odds-makers favor the Astros to win the World Series
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter