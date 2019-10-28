WASHINGTON — An anonymous Astros fan submitted a letter to The Washington Post published Monday that detailed their appreciation for how they were treated in D.C. during the World Series (take notes, Philly).

Now we're trying to find the author.

The author of the letter said their family of lifelong Astros fans came to D.C. to fully experience the World Series, and were struck at how respectful Nats fans were to them during their time in the District.

If you know the Astros fan who submitted this letter, or you happen to be that person, send us an email or a Facebook message. We'd love to speak with you.

RELATED: Nationals to host free World Series watch parties for Games 6 and 7

The full letter reads:

"An Open Letter To Nats Fans

"Our family are lifelong, die-hard Astros fans. These World Series opportunities are so rare that we had to come to DC to fully experience the event. Whether in restaurants, on the way to the game, or at our seats, Nats fans have been nothing but thoroughly friendly, engaging and welcoming. Sure, as we walk around in our rainbow Astros gear there is the typical good-natured banter, but none of the true vitriol we have experienced in other cities. There seems to be a true appreciation of what we have in common like passion for the sport, our teams and the fun of watching two great teams battling it out on the field, rather than a shallow focus on what differentiates us. In a world where unfortunately the focus is quite often put on the latter, I have been truly struck by how well we have been treated.

"As I write this, I don't know the outcome of Game 5, but however the Series ends, our family thanks you!

"An anonymous and appreciative Astros fan"

RELATED: Nationals drop third straight at home, fall behind in World Series 3-2

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.