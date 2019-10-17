LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — His story. His stuff. His famous sayings.

It’s all celebrated in one place: the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Berra is best known for his illustrious career with the New York Yankees, and the museum's executive director Eve Schaenen says most fans who visit the facility want to see Yogi's World Series rings.

He later joined the Astros as a coach in 1986 after a falling out with Yankees owner George Steinbrenner (the two eventually reconciled). With Houston, Berra took a liking to a young player named Craig Biggio. A baseball signed by Biggio is on display at the museum.

Most fans come to the facility with their "Yogisms."

"'It ain't over 'til it's over'" is the one we love here at the museum, because despite Yogi having passed in 2015, we're pressing on," Schaenen said.

