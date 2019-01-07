This story has been updated throughout.

The Monday matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed after pitcher Tyler Skaggs died, both teams said.

The Angels announced Monday afternoon that 27-year-old Skaggs died in Texas after arriving for a four-game series against the Rangers.

"Some things are a lot bigger than baseball," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said during a news conference after the game was postponed.

Southlake police responded after 2 p.m. to a hotel in the 1400 block of Plaza Place, according to a news release. Officers found a man unresponsive in a room. He was pronounced dead and identified as Skaggs, Southlake police said.

Foul play is not suspected in this case, according to police.

Skaggs posted a photo of the Angels players dressed in Western clothing on his Instagram less than a day before his death.

The photo was taken as the team traveled to Texas.

Daniels said the teams had not discussed with the MLB about rescheduling any other games this week.

As of right now, Tuesday's game will be played according to Daniels.

The Angels are in town through Thursday. WFAA learned that Skaggs was scheduled to pitch against the Rangers on July 4th.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the team said in a written statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Rangers officials said Monday's game would be rescheduled later.

Lewisville resident and Los Angeles native Jovani Chavez had tickets to Monday's game but instead ended up in Southlake.

He was seen placing flowers and a balloon for Skaggs at the front of the hotel.

"I had to take some flowers...I had to take something," Chavez said. "Just to show that he was loved here in Texas as well."

"I didn't know how I was going to feel, but as I drove up...it was just as if I had lost a family member."

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said he was "deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas."

"We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family," Manfred said in a written statement.

This isn't the first time the organization has suddenly lost a pitcher during the season.

In 2009, pitcher Nick Adenhart died in a car crash after his first start of the season.

Skaggs played for the Arizona Diamondbacks for two years before moving to the Angels in 2014.

Skaggs was born on July 13, 1991, and went to high school in Santa Monica, California.