Editor's note: The attached video aired on an earlier date.

All-time MLB hits leader Pete Rose has once again petitioned MLB for reinstatement, and this time he's cited the Astros sign-stealing scandal as evidence for his case, according to cbssports.com

Rose and his attorney have submitted to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred a 20-page petition for reinstatement.

In that petition, Rose cites the recent Astros sign-stealing scandal and the fact that no player was punished as evidence in his favor.

Rose, now 78, has been on the permanently ineligible list since 1989 when he was caught gambling on MLB games while he was manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

In the petition, Rose argues his lifetime ban is "vastly disproportionate" compared to Astros players involved in the scheme to steal signs and players who took steroids.

"There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else,' the petition reads. "No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball."

Rose has applied for reinstatement multiple times over the years, but all requests have been denied.

MLB suspended Astros Manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow for failing to stop the players from stealing signs.

No players were punished even though it was called a "player-driven scheme."

Astros owner Jim Crane fired Hinch and Luhnow hours after the cheating scandal report was made public.

