Hank Aaron's son throws World Series first pitch, Braves honor the MLB legend

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron was honored in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.

ATLANTA — The National League Champion Atlanta Braves and the American League Champion Houston Astros are going toe-to-toe in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series Fri. Oct. 29 for the 117th Fall Classic.

As Atlanta's own Truist Park prepared to host the event, one number is drawing attention above all others – No. 44. Venerably painted on the field, MLB legend Hank Aaron's player number is on full display.

The No. 44 has been on display within the Truist Park center field all season, a powerful reminder of the Hall of Famer who passed away on Jan. 22. Major League Baseball honored the legend just before Game 3. This was first World Series game to grace Atlanta since 1999 and Aaron's son -- Hank Jr. -- got the chance to throw a ceremonial first pitch.

A video, totaling 2:30 minutes, also aired inside Truist Park to honor the Hall of Famer.

The family of the legendary Hank Aaron was honored before #WorldSeries Game 3, along with a first pitch by Hank Aaron Jr.



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/drl3nSv0pG — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2021

Early Friday, the Atlanta Braves and MLB also hosted a community event within the Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron New Beginnings Academy to stock the school's food pantry, provide clothing and necessitates for the community closet, provide lunch and distribute fresh produce.