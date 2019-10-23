Ryan Zimmerman had to wait 15 years after making his Major League debut before he played in his first World Series game, which he ultimately hit a home run in.

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto didn't have to wait nearly as long -- a little less than two seasons -- but the 20-year-old rookie still managed to make a similar impact.

After the 35-year-old Zimmerman's solo shot in the top of the second inning cut a 2-0 Houston Astros lead in half, Soto managed to tie Game 1 of the World Series up at 2 with a solo home run of his own in the top of the fourth inning. With the home run, Soto became the second-youngest player to hit a home run in his first World Series game and the fourth-youngest player to ever hit a home run in the Fall Classic.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones is the youngest player to hit a home run in a World Series game, with the then-19-year-old doing so in 1996 -- two years before Soto was born.

Soto's home run would have been impressive under any circumstances considering that he launched it beyond the train tracks at Minute Maid Park. What's even crazier is that Soto isn't even legally allowed to drink yet, but still managed to hit a home run on baseball's biggest stage off the sports hottest pitcher in Astros ace Gerrit Cole.

Most importantly, Soto's solo home run helped Washington even up Game 1 of the World Series, which Houston entered as the largest betting favorite since the Boston Red Sox were favored over the Colorado Rockies in 2007.

But as the Nationals -- both old and young -- have already proven, they're going to be a tougher out than some may have expected.