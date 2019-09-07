CLEVELAND -- An 8-time All-Star and 2-time MVP, Mike Trout is one of the most famous players in all of baseball.

But when the Los Angeles Angels outfielder takes the field in Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, he'll do so wearing an unusual jersey number.

Just about an hour away from first pitch at Progressive Field, the Angels' Twitter account revealed that Trout -- as well as his teammate, pitcher Tommy La Stella -- will both be wearing the No. 45 in the Midsummer Classic. In doing so, Trout and La Stella will be paying homage to former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in a Texas hotel room earlier this month.

A cause of death regarding Skaggs' passing has not yet been announced and isn't expected until October, according to Sports Illustrated. He was 27 at the time of his passing.

"We lost a teammate, we lost a friend, a brother," Trout told reporters following Skaggs' death. "We just gotta get through it. Skaggs was an unbelievable person ... It was tough playing out there today, like (manager Brad Ausmus) said earlier, Skaggs wouldn't have wanted us to take another day off. The energy he brought to a clubhouse. Every time he saw you he was just picking you up. It's going to be tough these next couple of days -- the rest of the reason, the rest of our lives. We're losing a friend. We're close. All these guys in here, I see these guys as more than my family."

After receiving the most fan votes of any player in this year's game, Trout will bat third and start in center field for the American League. La Stella, meanwhile, won't be available to participate in the game as he continues to recover from a leg fracture suffered earlier this month.