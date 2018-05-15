In one of Major League Baseball’s most stunning performance-enhancing drug busts this decade, Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for 80 games for violating the game’s drug policy, taking down one of the game’s highest paid players and a likely future Hall of Famer.

MLB announced that Cano tested positive in the off-season for Furosemide, a diuretic.

Diuretics are banned by most major sports organizations and can be abused by athletes to mask the presence of other banned substances, or to excrete water for weight loss.

Cano and his representatives, however, insist that he took Furosemide as prescribed by a doctor in the Dominican Republic for a medical condition; they insist it was not a performance-enhancing drug.

"Furosemide is used to treat various medical conditions in the United States and the Dominican Republic. This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment. While I did not realize at the time that I was given a medication that was banned, I obviously now wish that I had been more careful," Cano said in the statement.

"Today I decided to accept MLB’s suspension. This was the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life, but ultimately the right decision given that I do not dispute that I was given this substance. I apologize to my family, friends, fans, teammates and the Mariners organization. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received during this process, and I look forward to rejoining my teammates later this season," he continued.

The Mayo Clinic's website says, "Furosemide is given to help treat fluid retention (edema) and swelling that is caused by congestive heart failure, liver disease, kidney disease, or other medical conditions. It works by acting on the kidneys to increase the flow of urine." It also says it can be used in combination with other medicines to treat high blood pressure.

But ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn pointed out on Twitter that player are not automatically suspended for taking diruetics.

"The suspension means MLB was able to prove he was using it to mask a drug. Cano tested positive before the season, appealed and dropped the appeal," Quinn tweeted.

The Mariners said in a statement it was disappointed to learn about the violation.

“Robinson made a mistake. He has explained to us what happened, accepted the punishment and has apologized to the fans, the organization and his teammates. We will support Robinson as he works through this challenge," the club said.

Cano, 35, is in the fifth year of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Mariners that he signed before the 2014 season. He’s currently on the disabled list with a broken hand.

An eight-time All-Star, Cano has hit 305 career home runs and has hit the most home runs among American League second basemen in baseball history. He remains a virtual shoo-in to reach 3,000 hits - he has 2,417 with five more years on his contract - and those achievements would have surely made him a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Now, he becomes the most decorated player to be suspended for steroids since MLB nailed Alex Rodriguez, Ryan Braun and others in the 2013 Biogenesis investigation - which did not involve a failed drug test, as in Cano's case.

