Mariners come back in Game 2 to eliminate Toronto, will face Astros in ALDS

The Seattle Mariners came back from an 8-1 deficit to beat Toronto, 10-9, eliminating the Blue Jays. Seattle will now head to Houston.

TORONTO, ON — The Astros now know who they'll face in the American League Division Series, which begins Tuesday in Houston.

The Seattle Mariners, who won Game 1 of their wildcard series with Toronto, came back to beat Toronto in Game 2 to sweep the series and will now face the Astros in the American League Division Series.

That series gets underway Tuesday in Houston, with Game 2 on Thursday before the series heads to Seattle for Games 3 and -- if necessary -- Game 4. If a Game 5 is needed, it'll be back in Houston.

Seattle trailed Toronto, 8-1, in the fifth inning, but stormed back to tie the game at nine apiece in the eighth and pushed the go-ahead run across the plate in the ninth.