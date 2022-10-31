Who is Madison Watkins? National Anthem singer for World Series Game 3

Watkins has appeared on the Grammys and has opened for several artists including Elle King, Gwen Stefani and Jason Derulo.

PHILADELPHIA — Singer-songwriter and entertainer Madison Watkins will sing the National Anthem for Game 3 of the World Series.

This isn't Watkins' first time singing the National Anthem for a huge crowd. She performed the "Star Spangled Banner" on Oct. 16 when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Carolina Panthers.

Watkins just released her newest EP "Electric" on Wednesday and it features four groovy tracks that match her upbeat personality.

Her viral song, "Someday" has surpassed more than 3 million streams on Spotify.

Watkins, who was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is a former American Idol contestant.

World Series Game 3

The Houston Astros are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

The series is tied 1-1, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 and Houston taking Game 2.

Game 3 is up in the air as rain chances threaten the roofless Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. central time, but the MLB is closely monitoring the weather to see if the game needs to be delayed or postponed.