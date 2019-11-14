HOUSTON — It was a close race, but Justin Verlander has won the 2019 Cy Young Award winner, edging out 2019 Astros teammate Gerrit Cole.

For Verlander, it was his second Cy Young Award.

The Astros righty had a 21-6 record with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts

Cole finished second in voting. Former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton finished third.

It's the second postseason award for an Astros player. Earlier this week, Yordan Alvarez won Rookie of the Year. American League MVP will be announced tomorrow, with Astros third-baseman Alex Bregman a finalist.

