HOUSTON — He’s the spark plug of the Astros and a former league MVP. We’re talking about Jose Altuve. He’s stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, but he’s a giant when it comes to production.

Coming into Saturday’s Game 6 of the ALCS, the 29-year-old Altuve has a lifetime.282 postseason average. He's also hit 12 home runs, which is the all-time high for second basement in the postseason. For his career, Altuve is a .315 hitter with 128 home runs and 538 RBIs. He was the 2017 American League MVP.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve prepares to bat in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

AP

The Maracay, Venezuela, native debuted with the Astros in July of 2011 and was the team’s marquis player during the lean years of 2011, 2012 and 2013, when Houston lost 106, 107 and 111 games respectively. He was also part of the team’s massive turnaround when they won 101, 103 and 107 games over the last three years.

Altuve was right in the thick of things when Houston won their first-ever World Series in 2017.

Altuve came up with the Astros organization, having played with the Greensville Astros in the rookie-level Appalachian League.

