MLB announced singer, actor, and Broadway star Jordan Fisher will perform the Star-Spangled Banner.

ATLANTA — You might know him from Netflix's "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" or his other roles in films and on stage.

Singer, actor, and Broadway star Jordan Fisher was selected to perform the National Anthem during the pregame festivities for Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park.

Fisher told fans about the upcoming performance Saturday afternoon in a quick video on social media -- all while he brushed his teeth. 😂

"I forgot to tell y'all, I'm singing the National Anthem tonight for Game 4 of the Word Series," he said. "So, if you want to watch it, make sure you turn it on, OK? I love you, bye!"

Fisher has been a part of Fox's "Grease Live!" and "Rent: Live." He's also preparing for his upcoming Broadway role as the title character in "Dear Evan Hansen," according to MLB.

Game 4 is set to start at 8:09 p.m. The Atlanta Braves lead the series 2-1 over the Houston Astros.

On Tuesday, the team took Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score.

Atlanta hopes to build on its series lead to command more control of the best-of-7 series. A win Saturday night would put the Braves just one victory away from being champions. The last time Atlanta took home a World Series title was in 1995.