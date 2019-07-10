ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Houston Astros are in St. Pete today as they try to complete a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays and advance to the American League Championship Series against either Minnesota or the New York Yankees.

Former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton goes for Tampa Bay today against Zack Greinke of the Astros. Below, we're keeping an inning-by-inning recap of the game.

Third inning

Jose Altuve doubled to lead off the inning, but was left there when Charlie Morton retired the next three batters in order. In the bottom of the inning, Ji-man Choi homered to give Tampa Bay a 4-1 lead.

Second inning

Robinson Churinos walked, but was left there when George Springer ended the inning with a strikeout. In the bottom of the inning, Kevin Kiermaier left the yard for a three-run homer to give Tampa the lead.

First inning

Jose Altuve gave Houston a 1-0 lead with his second home run of the American League Division Series. In the bottom half of the inning, Zack Greinke put the Rays down in order. 1-0 Astros.

