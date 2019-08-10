HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are trying once again to get past the Rays and into the ALCS. And they're turning to their ace in Justin Verlander to do it. Verlander is pitching on three-days rest.

Below is a running account of tonight's game.

First inning

After a George Springer single to lead off the game, the next three Astros -- Michael Brantley, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman -- all struck out. Then in the bottom of the frame, Tommy Pham took Justin Verlander out of the park to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

