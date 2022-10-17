Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees delayed due to rain

The winner-take-all matchup was originally scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. (ET), but officials are now in a holding pattern. Stand by for updates.

Example video title will go here for this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away...

It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 will at least be delayed from its scheduled 7:07 p.m. first pitch due to more bad weather in New York.

The Yankees confirmed just after 6:20 p.m. that the start time would be pushed back. Guards manager Terry Francona and Yanks skipper Aaron Boone have both been meeting with Major League Baseball officials within the last hour to discuss the situation.

The winner of Game 5 will advance to the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Should tonight's matchup be postponed until Tuesday, the eventual victor would then have to fly right to Texas for Wednesday's ALCS Game 1.

According to TBS' Lauren Shehadi, MLB is set to reassess the situation again around 7:45 p.m. While there could be persistent rain throughout the evening, she believes the game will be played tonight.

I’m told we’re looking at 1-2 hours worth of rain starting in the bronx in the next 15 minutes. After that, there will be pockets of rain but we should be able to play thru. Likelihood we get the game in tonight is very good. Another meeting set for 7:45 @TBSNetwork @MLBNetwork — Lauren Shehadi (@LaurenShehadi) October 17, 2022