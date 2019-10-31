HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Zack Greinke found himself in a classic World Series Game 7 pitching duel, and he went toe-to-toe with Washington Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer.

Through five innings, Greinke has given up one hit and no runs, while Scherzer has given up seven hits and two runs. One of those hits was a Yuli Gurriel home run.

Behind Greinke, the Astros hope to become the first home team to win a World Series game this year. The series is tied 3-3, with the road teams winning each game.

This is the second World Series game Greinke has pitched in. He also started Game 3 in Washington, which the Astros won 4-1. Scherzer, who was scratched from Game 5 with neck spasms, was the Game 1 winner.

This is the first pitching match-up of two former Cy Young Award winners in a World Series Game 7. Scherzer’s won it three times. And Greinke won it in 2009 as a member of the Kansas City Royals .

The year after Greinke won the Cy Young, he was nearly traded to the Nationals, but he invoked his no-trade protection and the deal never happened.