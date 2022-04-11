Yuli Gurriel says he'll be ready for Game 6 of the Word Series

The Astros first baseman left Game 5 Thursday night with discomfort in his right knee following a collision during a rundown.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he will be ready for Game 6 of the World Series after leaving Thursday night's game following a fall and collision during a rundown.

“A little pain but the win made my knee feel better fast😃 I will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes 🙏🏽 Let’s GOOOO H-Town #LevelUp #WorldSeries 🔥” Gurriel said in a tweet late Thursday night.

The Astros return home to Houston Friday for a day off before Game 6 Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Houston is one win away from clinching its second World Series Championship since 2017.