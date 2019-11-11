HOUSTON — The Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez is your American League Rookie of the Year.

The announcement was made Monday night. The Astros rookie phenom tore up the league after being called up in June. For the season, in just 87 games, Alvarez had a .313 batting average with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs.

He had a bit of a slow start in the postseason, but heated up in the World Series and ended the playoffs with a .241 average with 14 hits, including a home run and three doubles. He also had 3 RBIs.

The 22-year-old from Cuba ranked second among AL rookies with 27 homers despite playing 87 games after debuting in June.

He's the third Houston player to win the award, following teammate Carlos Correa in 2015 and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell in 1991.

Àlvarez easily beat out the other AL finalists, with Orioles left-hander John Means second and Rays infielder Brandon Lowe third.

Houston picked up the Cuban-born Alvarez in a 2016 trade with the Dodgers. Houston sent pitcher Josh Fields to LA in exchange for Alvarez. Advantage Astros!

