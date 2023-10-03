Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez named AL Player of the Month

In September, Alvarez finished second in OPS (1.068), third in slugging percentage (.629) and fourth in on-base percentage (.439) in the American League.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez has been named the American League Player of the Month for September.

The slugger was clutch in the Astros dramatic chase for the American League West Division title.

In the American League, Alvarez finished second in OPS (1.068), third in slugging percentage (.629) and fourth in on-base percentage (.439) in September. He crushed eight home runs to tie for fourth, tied for fourth in walks (18) and tied for sixth in RBIs.

Alvarez also reached base safely in 25 of his 26 games in September.

The two-time All-Star finished the regular season batting .293 with 31 homers, 97 RBI and a .990 OPS.

During the regular season, Alvarez ranked third in the AL in on-base percentage (.407), third in OPS (.990) and third in slugging percentage (.583).

This marks his second career AL Player of the Month Award and his second in as many seasons, also winning in June of 2022. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2019.

