Astros stars Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy will join Sugar Land for rehab assignments Friday

Alvarez, an All-Star slugger, suffered a right oblique injury on June 8. RHP Urquidy has been sidelined since hurting his shoulder on April 30.

HOUSTON — Good news for Astros fans: Two injured stars are about to take the next big step toward rejoining the team.

Outfielder Yordan Alvarez and RHP José Urquidy are scheduled to join the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Major League rehab assignments beginning on Friday, July 14.

Alvarez, a two-time All-Star slugger suffered a right oblique injury on June 8 in Toronto.

In 57 games with the Astros, Alvarez hit .277 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI.

This will be the first Major League rehab assignment with Sugar Land for the 26-year-old. He last played at Triple-A with the Round Rock Express in 2019 when they were the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate. He made his debut with the Astros on June 9, 2019.

In 2021, Alvarez and was named the ALCS MVP. He won the AL Silver Slugger award and made all-MLB First Team in 2022.

He also signed a six-year, $115M contract last season.

RHP Urquidy has been sidelined since hurting his shoulder on April 30.

Across six starts with Houston this season, Urquidy went 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA, throwing 27.2 innings.

The 28-year-old made two previous appearances with Sugar Land on Major League rehab in 2021.

The Space Cowboys being a nine-game homestand on Friday with the first game of a three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. It’s a Jeremy Peña replica World Series Ring giveaway presented by Houston Methodist to the first 2,000 fans.

The Astros will come off the All-Star break two games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West with a 52-39 record. They're on the road for a two-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.