Astros OF Yordan Álvarez, SS Jeremy Peña leave game after outfield collision

NEW YORK — The hottest hitter in baseball left Wednesday's game after a collision with his own teammate in the eighth inning.
Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña ran into each other while fielding a popout from Mets batter Dom Smith.
Peña made the catch but he and Álvarez remained down on the field for a while as teammates and trainers came to check on them.
Álvarez eventually stood up and left the field on a cart. Peña tried to stay in the game but eventually left the field under his own power and was replaced.
Chas McCormick took Álvarez's spot in left field and Mauricio Dubón replaced Peña at shortstop.