Astros

Astros OF Yordan Álvarez, SS Jeremy Peña leave game after outfield collision

Álvarez was taken off the field on a cart and Peña left under his own power.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) collides with Jeremy Pena, left, while trying to catch a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Looking on at right is Astros' Jake Meyers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — The hottest hitter in baseball left Wednesday's game after a collision with his own teammate in the eighth inning.

Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña ran into each other while fielding a popout from Mets batter Dom Smith.

Peña made the catch but he and Álvarez remained down on the field for a while as teammates and trainers came to check on them.

Álvarez eventually stood up and left the field on a cart. Peña tried to stay in the game but eventually left the field under his own power and was replaced.

Chas McCormick took Álvarez's spot in left field and Mauricio Dubón replaced Peña at shortstop.

