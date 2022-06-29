Astros OF Yordan Álvarez, SS Jeremy Peña leave game after outfield collision

Álvarez was taken off the field on a cart and Peña left under his own power.

NEW YORK — The hottest hitter in baseball left Wednesday's game after a collision with his own teammate in the eighth inning.

Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña ran into each other while fielding a popout from Mets batter Dom Smith.

Peña made the catch but he and Álvarez remained down on the field for a while as teammates and trainers came to check on them.

Álvarez eventually stood up and left the field on a cart. Peña tried to stay in the game but eventually left the field under his own power and was replaced.