Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez placed on 10-day injured list

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros placed outfielder Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day injured list due to discomfort in his right oblique, the team announced on Friday.

Alvarez left Thursday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after his first at-bat. He grounded out to first base in the first inning and was replaced at DH by Corey Julks when his turn came up again in the third.

Alvarez came in batting .274 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs in 56 games.

This comes during an injury-heavy season for the Astros.

Second-baseman Jose Altuve suffered a minor oblique injury at the start of June, missing out a few games shortly after he returned from a previous thumb injury he got during the World Baseball Classic.

Pitcher Luis Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in mid-May and is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season. He's not expected to return until sometime during the 2024 season.