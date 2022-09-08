'It’s a dream' | Yordan Álvarez brings the big leagues to Stafford baseball camp

Álvarez said it was special for him to get to interact with kids who love the game. He said growing up in Cuba, he wasn't able to be around professional players.

STAFFORD, Texas — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez hosted a youth camp for boys and girls in Stafford on Tuesday, the first for the All-Star and MVP candidate.

“It’s emotional. In my case, I never got the opportunity to be close to a professional ball player or spend time with one,” Álvarez said. “Until you reached a higher level of playing, at least in Cuba, you couldn’t be near a professional. It makes me really happy to know that the kids get so happy to see one up close and that they get to share some time with one.”

Álvarez took time in the morning to throw, catch and pitch to the campers.

Even he was taken back when he realized that he would be able to be a part of a camp that gave back to kids so young, something that he never got a chance to do while growing up in Cuba.

“I didn’t really know about these opportunities, these events that you could come and have fun with the kids and see just how much they love the game,” Álvarez said. “It’s a dream, it’s a dream that starts at this age for them. Who knows, maybe in 10 years, one of them might be playing in a professional league, too.”

Álvarez is having an incredible season in 2022. He's hitting .300 with 30 home runs and 73 RBI.

This camp served as a nice break from the day-to-day grind of the Major League season.

"It's very emotional,” Álvarez said. “This was the age that I took my first steps in the game of baseball. It's important that at this age (that) you like baseball."