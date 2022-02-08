Yordan Álvarez gets four-strike at-bat after no one realized he struck out

He ended up grounding out, but the slugger should have struck out a pitch earlier.

HOUSTON — They say that you see something new in every baseball game, and that was the case during the Astros' 6-1 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

It happened in the third inning when Yordan Álvarez struck out. Or did he?

It was the bottom of the third and Álvarez was facing Red Sox starter Rich Hill. After taking ball one, he watched a strike go by, evening the count. The next pitch was fouled off toward the Red Sox dugout but ended up falling harmlessly to the ground. That's when things got weird.

The next pitch of the at-bat was a called strick, which should have been strike three, but no one seemed to notice the slugger had just struck out. Not the umpire, Hill, catcher, Red Sox coaches or anyone on the field for that matter.

In the end, the mistake didn't change the game's outcome. On the next pitch, Álvarez grounded out to first.

Yordan Alvarez got four strikes in an at-bat and simply nobody noticed? pic.twitter.com/w1Rt2HeLeH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2022