Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was supposed to start his rehab assignment in Sugar Land Friday

Yordan Alvarez has been on the injured list, but was going to work his way back to the Astros starting Friday in a rehab stint in Sugar Land.

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez has been on the shelf with an injury since early June, and now the Astros' slugger will have to wait a little longer before seeing game action.

Alvarez, who has been on the injured list, was supposed to start a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday, along with pitcher Jose José Urquidy. But the Astros sent out a release Friday afternoon saying that Alvarez's rehab start would be delayed because of an illness.

José Urquidy is still scheduled to join the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for Friday' sgame.

Alvarez, a two-time All-Star slugger suffered a right oblique injury on June 8 in Toronto.

In 57 games with the Astros, Alvarez hit .277 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI.

This will be the first Major League rehab assignment with Sugar Land for the 26-year-old. He last played at Triple-A with the Round Rock Express in 2019 when they were the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate. He made his debut with the Astros on June 9, 2019.

In 2021, Alvarez and was named the ALCS MVP. He won the AL Silver Slugger award and made all-MLB First Team in 2022.

He also signed a six-year, $115M contract last season.

RHP Urquidy has been sidelined since hurting his shoulder on April 30.

Across six starts with Houston this season, Urquidy went 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA, throwing 27.2 innings.

The 28-year-old made two previous appearances with Sugar Land on Major League rehab in 2021.

The Space Cowboys being a nine-game homestand on Friday with the first game of a three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. It’s a Jeremy Peña replica World Series Ring giveaway presented by Houston Methodist to the first 2,000 fans.

The Astros will come off the All-Star break two games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West with a 52-39 record. They're on the road for a two-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.