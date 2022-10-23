Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros

Just a few days ago, Yankees fans were shouting "We want Houston!" after winning their division. They got quiet quickly Saturday during a shutout loss to the Astros.

HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series.

To try to get that one more win, Houston is sending Lance McCullers to the mound in Game 4 as the Astros hope to complete the sweep.

Just a few days ago, confident Yankees fans were shouting "We want Houston!" after winning their division series against Cleveland. But they got quiet quickly Saturday and so did the Yankees' bats. "Still want us?" The Astros tweeted a few hours after the game.

Twitter users added to the misery by roasting the Yankees who are hitting .128 in the ALCS with 41 strikeouts. They've lost eight of 10 to Houston this year.

The Astros Right Now: pic.twitter.com/TGjKnZbeHB — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) October 22, 2022

Stephen King may be considering the Yankees' ALCS performance as the subject of his next horror novel.

Yankees lose, Yankees lose.

(Love saying that.) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 23, 2022

Babe Ruth rolled all the way out of his grave to Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/CK2hHCDGzy — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 23, 2022

Yankees remembering the last three games: pic.twitter.com/2LJYg0j9Bs — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) October 23, 2022

Yankees fans 5 days ago 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lXRcvppAFe — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 23, 2022

A lot of disappointed -- or downright disgusted -- Yankees fans were seen leaving the game early.

Highest exit velocity from the Yankees today pic.twitter.com/4Bj3wPpnhj — blancALCS ✨⚾️ (@heyblanca) October 23, 2022

This is how those Yankees fans greeted Astros fans before Game 3.

"I got s--t thrown at me tonight, I got called things that probably should hurt my feelings, but it’s all worth it cause we are 1 win away from the World Series and The Astros are now 8-0 against the Yankees this year when I am in the building," one True-blue Astros fan tweeted.

During pregame introductions, fans booed the Astros -- and their own manager Aaron Boone. Halfway through the game, they were booing their own players, including superstar Aaron Judge.

The Yankees' hitters in the ALCS pic.twitter.com/gTXyhgtH6N — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 22, 2022

The Yankees have been shut out at home and are one game away from being swept out of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/fnci8zs47h — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 23, 2022

Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the Game 2 loss on the wind, maybe tonight he can blame it on the rain.

I caught the exact moment last night when the sun set on the Yankees season… #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/AlGECwmw8B — PostSZN .P-Nav.🤘🏽| ❌❌❌ ❌❌❌X XXXX (@PNav57) October 23, 2022

The Yankees' own Twitter feed was eerily quiet during and after the game Saturday. They posted the final score and their last post before that was about the pregame festivities. Nothing in between. Can you blame them?