HOUSTON — This is not the news Astros fans want to wake up to Friday morning.

ESPN is reporting the New York Yankees are making signing Gerrit Cole a top offseason priority. ESPN reports sources familiar with the plans told them the Yankees have ownership-level approval to offer the Houston pitcher a record-setting deal.

Cole had an amazing 2019 season with the Astros in their run to the World Series.

Now ESPN says sources tell them New York and the Los Angeles Angels are prepping for a bidding war that could top $250 million.

The prior record contract for a pitcher was $217 million.

Most of the talk on social media this morning is from Yankees fans.

They’re absolutely loving this news.

One said he’d even put on his Aaron Judge jersey and walk through the snow singing Frank Sinatra’s “New York. New York.”

This comes the day after the Astros traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets in exchange for left-handed pitcher Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona.

