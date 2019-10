NEW YORK — They’ve seen them once. They may see both again.

With two life-sized cutouts standing next to him, KHOU 11 anchor Jason Bristol asked Yankees fans who would they rather face: Gerrit Cole or Justin Verlander with the Yankees’ season on the line?

The Yankees have scored a total of two earned run this series in 13.2 innings off the Astros’ two aces.

