Why were there 2 trophies at the World Series parade?

At one point, Astros outfielder Chas McCormick was seen holding one trophy while Astros manager Dusty Baker was holding another one.

HOUSTON — If you attended or watched the World Series parade on TV, you might have seen two trophies in the mix.

Astros outfielder Chas McCormick was seen holding one trophy at the same time Astros manager Dusty Baker was holding another one.

And before you think it -- no a fake World Series trophy wasn't floating around.

Both of the Astros' World Series trophies made an appearance during the parade this year -- the 2017 trophy and the 2022 trophy.

McCormick was seen holding the 2017 Commissioner's Trophy while Baker held on to this year's.

The trophies weren't the only highlights of the Astros World Series parade.

The celebration started with Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Band breaking it down with their bad selves! Behind them were Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee who waved at the crowd from military vehicles.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales also made an appearance along with several Houston celebrities like Bun B, Lil Flip, Slim Thug, Trae tha Truth and former Texan Andre Johnson.

And what's an Astros celebration without Hall Of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell who were seen riding in the parade on a Houston Fire Department vehicle?