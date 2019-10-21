HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have the best odds of winning the World Series of any matchup since 2007, according to ESPN.

The moneyline on the game, per Caesars, has the Astros at -235 and the Washington Nationals at +195. In other words, you’ll have to bet $235 on the Astros to win $100, but a $100 wager on the Nats will win you $195.

In terms of probability, Las Vegas is giving the Astros roughly a 70 percent chance of winning the whole thing.

