There's only been one no-hitter in a World Series game

ATLANTA — So far, the Houston Astros have not only been shut out by the Atlanta Braves. They’ve also not tallied a single hit.
Rookie Braves’ pitcher Ian Anderson threw five innings of no-hit baseball before handing it over to the bullpen.
If the Braves pitchers complete the rare feat, it will only be the second no-hitter in World Series history. In fact there have only been two no-hitters in postseason baseball history, according to MLB.com.
The only World Series no-hitter was also a perfect game tossed by the New York Yankees’ Don Larson against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.
MLB.com says the only other postseason no-hitter was thrown by Roy Halladay, who as a member of the Dodgers pitched a no-no in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Red.
So there have only been two postseason no-hitters in MLB history, and only one in the World Series. Houston is hoping it stays that way, but they’re running out of innings.