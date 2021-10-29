x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Astros

There's only been one no-hitter in a World Series game

The Houston Astros haven't had a hit yet tonight against the Atlanta Braves
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA — So far, the Houston Astros have not only been shut out by the Atlanta Braves.  They’ve also not tallied a single hit.

Rookie Braves’ pitcher Ian Anderson threw five innings of no-hit baseball before handing it over to the bullpen.  

If the Braves pitchers complete the rare feat, it will only be the second no-hitter in World Series history.  In fact there have only been two no-hitters in postseason baseball history, according to MLB.com.

The only World Series no-hitter was also a perfect game tossed by the New York Yankees’ Don Larson against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. 

MLB.com says the only other postseason no-hitter was thrown by Roy Halladay, who as a member of the Dodgers pitched a no-no in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Red.

So there have only been two postseason no-hitters in MLB history, and only one in the World Series. Houston is hoping it stays that way, but they’re running out of innings.

Related Articles

In Other News

Rainy day in Atlanta as Astros practice for Game 3 of the World Series