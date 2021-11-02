Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce to sing national anthem before World Series Game 6

The award-winning artist will help to get things going before Game 6 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

HOUSTON — As part of the World Series Game 6 pre-game activities, award-winning country music singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will sing the national anthem.

Among her honors – Academy of Country Music Award Single of the Year with ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ in 2021. And along with Lee Brice, she won the Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year in 2020. And in 2018, she won a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with 'Every Little Thing.'

Pearce is a Kentucky native who grew up playing music and was part of a bluegrass band at the age of 11. At 16 years old, she moved to Dollywood and became a performer, doing six shows a day for five days a week, according to AllMusic.com. She moved to Nashville at age 19, where she eventually signed on with Sony.

You can read more about Carly Pearce on her website.

Other festivities to kick off Game 6 will be one of the now-famous Houston 'Rally Nuns' throwing out the ceremonial first pitch alongside Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale. Rapper and Houston native Travis Scott is also there to give the "play ball" call.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Game 6

The Astros need a win to stay alive and force a Game 7. If Atlanta wins, it’s over. The Braves are sending Max Fried to the mound on a full five days rest. Astros rookie Luis Garcia starts on only three days of rest. First pitch is at 7:09 p.m. Central Time