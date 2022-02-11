Astros vs Phillies updates: World Series goes to pivotal Game 5

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros in Game 5, his second of the series. He is still looking for his first-ever victory in a World Series game.

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series heads to a pivotal Game 5 tonight after the Houston Astros evened up the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-2, after a historic win Wednesday night.

Cristian Javier and the Astros bullpen threw the first combined no-hitter in the World Series against the Phillies in a 5-0 win in Game 5. It was only the second no-hitter ever in the World Series and the first in 66 years.

Their Game 4 win ensured that the series would return to Minute Maid Park Saturday for a Game 6.

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros in Game 5, his second of the series. The Astros ace is still looking for his first-ever victory in a World Series game. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies.

The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. Central time.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies are 55-22 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston is 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. The Astros are 86-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.

Top performers

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games

Phillies: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Injuries

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

