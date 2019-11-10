HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole was dominant and received help early as the Houston Astros handled the Tampa Bay Rays in decisive fashion in Game 5 of the ALDS.

The Astros are now set to face the New York Yankees in an ALCS match-up of two 100-win teams.

Here are some of the top headlines and social posts on the Astros big win and looking ahead to the ADCS:

CBS SPORTS - Cole hard facts: 10 stats from otherworldly ALDS

“(Gerrit) Cole’s starts meant one thing definitively for the Astros in the ALDS: wins. He started two games, and Houston won both. In fact, the last time the Astros lost a Cole start was July 12 at the Rangers. The last time they lost a home start of his was May 22 against the White Sox.” – Sarah Lange and Andrew Simon, MLB.com

CBS SPORTS - Astros are on a different level at home, and that might be the reason they win the 2019 World Series

“The Astros were 60-21 in the regular season at home. Yes, they were the equivalent of a 120-win team at home. They only lost two series at home (hilariously, one of those was to the Pirates) all year. So far in the playoffs, they are 3-0 at home. The 63-21 mark at home is prorated to 122 wins in a full season. At Minute Maid Park, they basically play like the best team ever.” – Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

CBS SPORTS - Rays' Tyler Glasnow admits he was tipping his pitches after getting hit hard by Astros

“Kevin Frandsen and Trevor Plouffe were among those who alleged Glasnow was tipping pitches. Plouffe even suggested he had all of Glasnow's pitches after seeing him in spring training, later noting that pitchers with unconventional hand movements were more prone to tipping. Glasnow appears to feature more pre-pitch hand action when throwing his curveball, perhaps as a result of changing from a fastball to a breaking ball grip. The Astros whiffed just one time against his 14 breaking pitches on Thursday night.” – R.J. Anderson, CBS Sports

THE ATHLETIC - How the Astros parlayed a huge first inning against Rays starter Tyler Glasnow into an ALCS berth

“The Astros came into Game 5 with a plan to be aggressive against Tyler Glasnow, hunt his fastball early in counts and string together singles. That Glasnow held his glove at different heights for his fastball and his curveball didn’t hurt, either.” – Jake Kaplan, The Athletic

USA TODAY SPORTS - Houston advances to ALCS to give what America wants: an Astros-Yankees matchup

“Now, America gets what they wanted all along. The New York Yankees and Astros in the ALCS. A heavyweight fight between two powerhouses that combined for 210 victories during the regular season, and six more in the postseason.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today Sports

THE NEW YORK POST - Yankees must clear mighty Astros obstacle to reach Series

"There was much talk about the Yankees gaining something by the Astros going five games with the Rays. Yet, they can line up Greinke, Verlander and Cole in the first three games, so just because Verlander and Cole won’t pitch Games 1 and 2 doesn’t handicap the Astros." - George A. King III, The New York Post

