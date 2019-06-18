HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have had their share of injuries this season, but one of their stars who's been sidelined is coming back this week.

The Astros announced on their website that second-baseman Jose Altuve is making his return to the squad on Wednesday in Cincinnati when the Astros take on the Reds.

Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa have all been out of the lineup with injuries. Altuve is the first of the sluggers to return to action on the Major League squad.

Altuve has been on a rehab stint with the Triple-A Round Rock Express.

Even without Altuve in the lineup, the Astros have maintained one of the best records in baseball. They're currently 48-25, 8.5 games ahead of the Rangers in the AL West.

Altuve has been out since May 10 when he strained his hamstring.

