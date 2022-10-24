Here's some of the best 'We want Houston' memes, reactions

The Yankees are being roasted on social media after being eliminated from the postseason without registering a win in the series against the Astros.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Be careful what you ask for. That is the hard lesson New York Yankees fans are learning after the Houston Astros swept their team in the American League Champion Series Sunday night.

After eliminating the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Yankees fans were seen and heard chanting “We want Houston!”

They are being roasted on social now, after being eliminated from the postseason without registering a win in the series against the Astros.

Now, Philadelphia fans are making the same demand after the Phillies won the National League Champions Series Sunday. Fans took to the street to celebrate and chanted “We want Houston!”

Here are some of the best memes and reactions on social media:

Yankees fans chanted “we want houston”



They did not want houston pic.twitter.com/HLTniTs1MV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 24, 2022

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado may have said it best.

Maldy has a message: pic.twitter.com/uJR5WvKQAr — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) October 24, 2022

Houston comedian Chinedu Ogu is waking up in a good mood.

Morning mood. 🗣WE Want HOUSTON they chanted 🤦🏾‍♂️😂. Let’s Go Astros!! ⚾️🤘🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/H02Rs8ja3w — Chinedu (@ChineduOgu) October 24, 2022

Say the line Bart!

The Statue of Liberty encourages visitors to "Be Someone."

“wE wAnT hOUsToN”

BUT YALL WERENT READY 🧹🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/bBtWp3vO0V — quarantined astros fan (@j_baeza98) October 24, 2022

You know Alex Bregman had to have a good laugh at the Yankees' expense.

“and then they shouted at the top of their lungs, “WE WANT HOUSTON!”” pic.twitter.com/r9eBfAK85z — astrosmemes (@astros_memes) October 21, 2022

Rest in peace to the Yankees.

In case there was some sort of mix-up.

Daddy Yankee Yankee’s Daddy pic.twitter.com/viKjO3LwNn — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) October 24, 2022

It can be hard to contain the laughter.

And then they said “WE WANT HOUSTON”

pic.twitter.com/IKqZaKqsPJ — Melgeezy (@DMel1102) October 24, 2022

Yankee fan yelled "WE WANT HOUSTON" before the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/hsWpyCVRJG — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) October 24, 2022

Being swept from the playoffs is tough to deal with.

The Yankees fall to the Astros for the third time in their last six playoff trips 😮 pic.twitter.com/YAM1HIYKv5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2022

What's this "we" business?

Yankees fans: We want Houston



Yankees players: pic.twitter.com/XtGjWZaaNu — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 24, 2022

Former Red Sox star and MLB analyst had a simple question for the Yankees.