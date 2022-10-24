Here's some of the best 'We want Houston' memes, reactions

HOUSTON — Be careful what you ask for. That is the hard lesson New York Yankees fans are learning after the Houston Astros swept their team in the American League Champion Series Sunday night.
After eliminating the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Yankees fans were seen and heard chanting “We want Houston!”
They are being roasted on social now, after being eliminated from the postseason without registering a win in the series against the Astros.
Now, Philadelphia fans are making the same demand after the Phillies won the National League Champions Series Sunday. Fans took to the street to celebrate and chanted “We want Houston!”
Here are some of the best memes and reactions on social media:
Astros catcher Martin Maldonado may have said it best.
Houston comedian Chinedu Ogu is waking up in a good mood.
Say the line Bart!
The Statue of Liberty encourages visitors to "Be Someone."
You know Alex Bregman had to have a good laugh at the Yankees' expense.
Rest in peace to the Yankees.
In case there was some sort of mix-up.
It can be hard to contain the laughter.
Being swept from the playoffs is tough to deal with.
What's this "we" business?
Former Red Sox star and MLB analyst had a simple question for the Yankees.