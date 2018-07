HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took the "In My Feelings Challenge" on their way to the All-Star Game Sunday.

Check it out.

Some of the ASG crew getting in on the #InMyFeelingsChallenge 😂



(via @ABREG_1) pic.twitter.com/AF54zsS1gg — Houston Astros (@astros) July 16, 2018

You can see Alex Bregman show off his skills Monday night in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

By the way, a big congratulations to Justin Verlander and Kate Upton who announced they're expecting their first child!

© 2018 KHOU