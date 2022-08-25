'I can now die a happy man' | Veteran to throw first pitch at Astros game on Sunday

Lance McCullers Jr. and his foundation helped Army veteran Jodie Revils make it to the mound to throw the first pitch at the Astros game.

HOUSTON — A Houston army veteran will get to live out his dream when he throws the first pitch at Sunday's Astros game against the Orioles.

Jodie Revils is a die-hard Astros fan and Army veteran that never misses a game on TV, but after being diagnosed with PTSD from his service, he never felt as though he could go to a game in person.

That changed when Revils met his new service dog, Donna.

“If I hadn’t come to K9s For Warriors and I hadn’t met Donna, I absolutely would not be here," Revils said.

K9s For Warriors is an organization that trains service dogs specifically for military veterans. Lance McCullers Jr., along with his foundation, help to sponsor the organization to rescue and train dogs to be service pets.

Now, thanks to McCullers Jr. and his foundation, Revils will get the opportunity to not just go to an Astros game but throw the first pitch.

“I can now die a happy man," Revils said.