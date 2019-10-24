HOUSTON — Strike 'em out, sit 'em down. Justin Verlander knows a thing or two about that.

Verlander, the 36-year-old Astro making his sixth World Series start tonight, became the first pitcher in MLB history to record 200 postseason strikeouts.

Verlander froze Washington's Victor Robles on in the second-inning on a slider at the knees to record the historic strikeout.

Per MLB Stats, it took Verlander 713 batters to reach 200 postseason strikeouts. Houston’s area code? 713.

It’s another notch to Verlander’s already illustrious Hall of Fame career.

Verlander has a 14-9 career postseason record with a 3.26 ERA in 29 games.

Verlander is an AL Cy Young winner, the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star.

He's in his 15th MLB season.