Justin Verlander deal with the Mets blows up on Twitter and Kate Upton is a common theme

The tweets reacting to the 39-year-old's $86M deal with that other New York team are very entertaining.

HOUSTON — Twitter blew up with reports that former Astros ace Justin Verlander signed a two-year $86 million deal with the New York Mets.

No surprise when you mix a future Hall-of-Famer with a stunning supermodel wife, who's not afraid to mix it up with opposing fans, and A LOT of money. Throw in the fact that Verlander, 39, reportedly rejected an offer from the New York Yankees and you've got Twitter gold.

A few tweets made reference to Kate Upton flipping off some obnoxious Philly fans during the World Series. Her hubby also gave a bus full of fans the bird with a big grin on his face.

Don’t forget that Justin Verlander and Kate Upton flipped off Phillies fans during the World Series. They’re going to fit in just fine with the Mets… pic.twitter.com/yptAz9m4gI — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) December 5, 2022

Kate Upton's gonna fit right in with Mets fans pic.twitter.com/H1HgcHvcA6 — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) December 5, 2022

Kate Upton reveals Justin Verlander had larger deal from Yankees than Mets 🫢 pic.twitter.com/TRIZrwlON5 — New York Porch Sports (@nyporchsport) December 5, 2022

Astros fans devastated over the loss of Kate Upton https://t.co/CAzDAtAwA3 — what are I, stupid? (@zlombobomb) December 5, 2022

JV is turning 40 in 2 months and got 86M contract and is still married to Kate Upton pic.twitter.com/IrylFa64em — 𝑱 👑 (@king0fCLE) December 5, 2022

Verlander signing with the Mets over the yanks is blasphemy. There is good news tho. KATE UPTON IS MOVING TO NY. — Dylan Goodman (@Dgoodman831) December 5, 2022

As if the Verlander news wasn't bad enough for Yankees fans, the announcement that the team re-signed their controversial GM Brian Cashman on the same day was insult to injury.

Mets sign Verlander, Phillies sign Trea Turner, Yankees announce Cashman re-signing 😂😂😂



no common sense with this team https://t.co/vsbAGzJAHX — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) December 5, 2022

Other tweets made reference to Verlander's age. The Met's starting rotation also includes his former Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer, who is 38.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander with oblique injuries in Mets dugout (2023, colorized) pic.twitter.com/O864yUVwTY — 🅲🅹 (Brian Daboll Superfan) (@notpetealonso) December 5, 2022

As much as the Astros hate to see Verlander (and Upton) leave, it's a relief that he's not going to the New York Yankees -- or any other American League team.

But they might face their former teammate next June when the Mets come to town.

Astros host the Mets on June 19-21, btw. #Verlander @KHOU — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) December 5, 2022

Other AL teams are also happy they won't have to face him on a regular basis.

When you realize Justin Verlander is FINALLY out of the AL West and can’t hurt you anymore pic.twitter.com/oNZJwrER8R — 🏴‍☠️Perry The Pirate🏴‍☠️ (@PerryBurner) December 5, 2022

By the way, the Astros still have a really strong rotation and the future looks bright.

The Astros lost Justin Verlander but don’t worry, they have a clone of him waiting.

pic.twitter.com/uZMGxrWFAg — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) December 5, 2022

Thanks for a few great years, JV! All the best -- unless you're playing the Astros!

What a run by Justin Verlander in Houston:



61-19, 2.26 ERA, 0.83 WHIP in 102 starts

2 Cy Young Awards

1 Cy Young runner-up

300-strikeout season

ALCS MVP

3rd no-hitter

3,000th strikeout

2 World Series titles — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) December 5, 2022