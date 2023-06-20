Here's everything former Astros star Justin Verlander said about his time in Houston

Tuesday is JV Day in Houston even if it means the former Astros star is wearing a different shade of blue and orange.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It's JV Day in H-Town!

Justin Verlander may be taking the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday, but the former Houston Astros star spent some time reminiscing on his stint with the 'Stros earlier this week.

Here's everything the two-time World Series champion had to say about his return to Minute Maid Park.

On being in the visitor's locker room:

"A little weird," Verlander told KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera. "It was weird walking by the home locker room and heading over to my side. But it feels great. I got to catch up with a bunch of the guys on the field...brings back a lot of great memories."

On his five years with the Astros:

"Clearly it was an incredible run. I look back so fondly at my time here," Verlander said. "It was a wonderful chapter in my career and I'm very thankful for it."

How his life changed in Houston:

"A lot changed in my life while I was here. My daughter being born, which I talked about a lot last year, being at the forefront of all that. Getting married after '17...just a lot of maturity as a person, as a player," Verlander said. "I was just so happy to be able to share some of those great years with a great organization, great fanbase and great teammates."

Favorite moments in an Astros uniform: