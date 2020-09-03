WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a March 7 report on the Astros changing their meet-and-greet policy.

Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander says it would probably take a “miracle” for him to be back for Opening Day after he suffered a “mild lat strain.”

The Cy Young winner told reporters on Monday, “It would probably take a miracle to be back before Opening Day. But I don’t want to take miracles off the table.”

Verlander said he suffered the same injured back in 2015 and explained that lats can be “pretty difficult.”

“Talking with the doctors about the scans, definitely not worst-case scenario, best-case scenario would be nothing, it’s just probably somewhere in between that,” he said.

He added that this time was not quite as bad as the one in 2015. He explained both injuries happened spring training.

“I feel better than I did then,” Verlander said.

MORE ASTROS

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter